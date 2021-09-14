CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD gathers traction near 1.1830, US CPI in sight

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD extends the rebound from Monday’s lows around 1.1770. Final Spanish CPI rose 0.5% MoM, 3.3% YoY in August. US CPI for the month of August will be the salient event on Tuesday. The single currency adds to Monday’s small gains and motivates EUR/USD to re-visit the 1.1830 region on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cpi#Usd#Spanish#Eur Usd#German#Na#Ecb S#Fed#The Eu Recovery Fund
