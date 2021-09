Guest messaging used to be a "nice to have" but due to COVID-19, it is now front and center when hoteliers are making technology decisions. Also top of mind are in-room tablets, casting capabilities and of course, mobile keys and most things contactless. Join Raj Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Go Moment along with Robert Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer of INTELITY who discuss what the future looks like for contactless guest interaction and how messaging, combined with AI, will change how we "chat" with hotels.

