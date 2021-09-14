Colleton School Board to build new 5th-grade campus for middle school students

A new fifth-grade campus will be constructed for students at Colleton County Middle School as part of the school district’s plan to use millions in federal relief funds. The Colleton County School District has received nearly $23 million in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law on March 11. The national plan handed over $121.9 billion to the U.S. Department of Education, with the intent of that money to provide relief to school districts across the nation who were battling with the impact from COVID-19.