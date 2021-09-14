CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closures In Southwest Louisiana & Lake Charles Due To Nicholas

By Mike Soileau
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 9 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicholas has got its eye on Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana over the next couple of days. Forecasters are calling for heavy heavy rain with some areas getting 5 to 10 inches or some isolated areas as much as 20 inches of rain. Calcasieu Parish officials, the Police...

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

