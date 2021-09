Philadelphia startup Mainfactor secured a $69 million investment to help transform direct-to-consumer companies into powerhouse brands using influencers. Mainfactor will use the funds to acquire small and midsize businesses and connect them to influencers and celebrities to grow them through creator-driven marketing. The seed round comes from New York-based e-commerce investor Upper90, along with Intermix Founder Khajak Keledijan; Gary Veloric, founder of Red Stripe Plane Group and co-founder of Chesterbrook-based JG Wentworth, and artist Jean Pigozzi.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO