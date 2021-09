The Amery boys soccer team earned two conference wins last week to improve to 3-1 on the season. On Sept. 2, the Warriors blanked St. Croix Central 3-0. “Our defense was strong, with good support from the midfield,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “Our forwards combined well with our midfield to create a fluid and active attack. St. Croix Central came strong for the full game, with a big push at the end, but we were able to hold them at bay.”

AMERY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO