Sumo acquires Auroch Digital

gamesindustry.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumo Group has acquired Bristol-based studio Auroch Digital for at least £6 million ($8.32 million). An initial consideration of the above amount has been paid, but deferred consideration may be payable depending on Auroch's financial performance by 2024. Auroch was founded in 2010, and is best known as the makers...

www.gamesindustry.biz

gamesindustry.biz

My.Games acquires hypercasual publisher Mamboo Games for over $2m

My.Games has acquired Mamboo Games, a publisher and developer of hypercasual mobile games. As part of the deal, My.Games is spending over $2 million on the the acquisition -- a figure that will increase with additional payments based on Mamboo's business performance. My.Games took a minority stake in Mamboo Games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Former Capcom USA CEO joins Sony

Former Capcom USA CEO Kiichiro Urata has joined Sony Interactive Entertainment, as the new SVP and head of the Japan Asia partner development and relations division. The appointment was shared on SIE's Japanese website, alongside a renaming of the aforementioned division. Urata served as the head of Capcom's USA and...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Goldman Sachs acquires digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday agreed to buy GreenSky, a fintech platform that provides home improvement loans, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion, as the Wall Street bank looks to grow its consumer unit. Atlanta-based GreenSky, which went public in 2018 at a valuation of about $4 billion, has...
BUSINESS
AccountingWEB

Intuit to Acquire Mailchimp for $12B

Intuit the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. The planned acquisition of Mailchimp is valued at approximately $12 billion in cash and stock. With the acquisition of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Exadel Acquires Coppei

Now offering full lifecycle software engineering solutions and services–from strategic consulting to platform and product development. Exadel, a software engineering company delivering digital platforms and products, announced it has acquired Coppei a Seattle-based digital business strategy and technology consultancy serving global Fortune 500 clients. Coppei will continue to operate as an independent brand.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Zelis Acquires Healthcare Transparency Leader Sapphire Digital

– Bain-backed digital health payments company, Zelis today announced the acquisition of Sapphire Digital, a healthcare consumer-centered pricing and navigation software company serving more than 100M members. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – Sapphire’s platform offers tools for provider search and selection, quality ratings and reviews, pricing...
BUSINESS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Kape Technologies to Acquire ExpressVPN

Well-known virtual private network (VPN) provider ExpressVPN is to be acquired by Israeli-British cybersecurity company Kape Technologies in a deal worth almost $1bn. The acquisition, which will involve $936m in shares and cash, was announced on September 13. Kape Technologies said the deal represents a “key milestone” in the booming arena of digital privacy.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Acquia to acquire Widen, advancing Acquia open digital experience platform

Acquia has announced that it has agreed to acquire Widen, a cloud-native maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software. Widen unites digital assets such as rich media, product information and marketing copy in a single workflow and provides an intuitive interface to democratize access for marketers to all of a brand’s resources. By providing a foundation for collaboration, coordination and control of the full digital content lifecycle, Widen will enable marketers and website builders to create richer and more distinctive customer experiences using Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP).
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Acquiring Crypto Intelligence Company To Expand Digital Asset Capabilities

Mastercard is acquiring the crypto intelligence company CipherTrace in order to “extend its capabilities deep into the field of digital assets.”. The credit card giant says it will utilize CipherTrace’s technology, AI and cyber capabilities to assist with its card and real-time payments infrastructure. CipherTrace uses various forms of analysis...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VEA Technologies Acquires the Evoke Group, Bolstering Its Portfolio of Forward-Thinking Digital Marketing Services

Already a full-service agency, VEA’s acquisition brings The Evoke Group’s marketing prowess, SEO advertising expertise and social media capabilities into its growing service portfolio. VEA Technologies, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, digital advertising, social media, web development, design and branding, announced it has acquired The Evoke Group,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Clarus Commerce Acquires Digital Engagement Leader PrizeLogic

The acquisition combines comprehensive loyalty, rebate and promotion capabilities to deliver end-to-end loyalty solutions for Fortune 500 brands and retailers. Clarus Commerce, a leading innovator and pioneer in building, managing and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for brands and retailers, today announced its acquisition of PrizeLogic, a leader in digital engagement. The acquisition brings together significant core competencies and proprietary technology to complement both companies’ current offerings. Together, they will leverage comprehensive loyalty, rebate and promotion solutions to create a leading suite of technology and expertise. This will help brands drive engagement and influence behavior across the entire customer journey in any consumer spending category.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Perficient Acquires SAP Commerce Cloud Partner Talos Digital

Perficient has acquired Talos Digital, an SAP Commerce Cloud partner that generates roughly $10 million in annual revenue. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 560 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Baxter to Acquire Hillrom

Transaction valued at $156.00 per Hillrom Share for an All-Cash Purchase Price of $10.5 Billion. Brings together two leading medical technology companies to broaden access to care in the hospital, home and alternate site settings. Accelerates digitally-enabled connected care solutions across the continuum of care. Builds on Baxter’s global footprint...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Erin Wayne joins Riot as first global head of player community | Jobs Roundup

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups. If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please send the names of the appointees, new role and company, and prior role and company to newhires@gamesindustry.biz.
JOBS
martechseries.com

Ipsos Acquires Infotools and Further Upscales Digital Capabilities to Fuel Growth

Ipsos announced that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Infotools, a top-rated software and digital services provider specializing in harmonizing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. This new acquisition, which seals a fruitful collaboration between both companies since 2010, aims at further enhancing Ipsos’ digital...
SOFTWARE
Stamford Advocate

Dawood Engineering Acquires Polish Building Information Modeling Company ArchiTube, Creates Clear Path for Digital Twin Technology Transformation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. U.S.-based Dawood Engineering has acquired ArchiTube, a multidiscipline technology firm specializing in 3D BIM headquartered in Czestochowa, Poland. Combined, the dynamic companies create a path for transformative digital twin visualization of the built environment for international clients. A wholly owned subsidiary of Dawood Engineering,...
BUSINESS

