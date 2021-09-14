Sumo acquires Auroch Digital

The acquisition combines comprehensive loyalty, rebate and promotion capabilities to deliver end-to-end loyalty solutions for Fortune 500 brands and retailers. Clarus Commerce, a leading innovator and pioneer in building, managing and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for brands and retailers, today announced its acquisition of PrizeLogic, a leader in digital engagement. The acquisition brings together significant core competencies and proprietary technology to complement both companies’ current offerings. Together, they will leverage comprehensive loyalty, rebate and promotion solutions to create a leading suite of technology and expertise. This will help brands drive engagement and influence behavior across the entire customer journey in any consumer spending category.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO