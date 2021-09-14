CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helsinki’s Maki.vc poised to close fund at €100M, key focus will be sustainability, deep tech

By Mike Butcher
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first investments from the new fund include U.K.-based Baseimmune (antigen discovery and vaccine design), Volare (food tech) and PixieRay (adaptive eyeglasses). Maki.vc’s initial ticket sizes range from €250,000 to €3 million. The VC’s first €80 million fund invested in sustainable textile fiber producer Spinnova, quantum computing team IQM and Oatly’s partner for carbon labeling, CarbonCloud.

