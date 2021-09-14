CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nikon D850 and Nikon D500 are in stock (for now)

By Louise Carey
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 8 days ago
The Nikon D850 and Nikon D500 are currently back in stock at B&H Photo Video and Adorama – although there's no guarantee that they'll be there for long. Stock shortages have plagued many camera manufacturers over the past year or so, as the pandemic–induced chip shortages have stymied camera production. This means that retailers have struggled to keep some of the most popular camera models in stock. Stock availability for the Nikon D850 and Nikon D500 has been spotty recently, so if you've been waiting to snap up one of these cameras – now's your chance.

