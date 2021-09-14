CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Splash Zone 9/14/21: Brian Flores’ Takeaways From Sunday’s Game

By Kdog92
The Phinsider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins came away with the victory on Sunday against the Patriots, but it was not the prettiest. Brian Flores got to address several topics yesterday including the health of Raekwon Davis. Davis went down early in the game with an apparent knee injury, but the severity of the injury is still unknown. Liam Eichenburg may have started at left tackle on Sunday, but Flores stated that Austin Jackson remains the teams starting left tackle.

