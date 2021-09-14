CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall to begin smoke testing sewer lines Wednesday

By From Staff Reports
Marshall News Messenger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Marshall will begin smoke testing parts of its sewer collection system on Wednesday, Sept. 15, weather permitting, city officials said Monday. Crews with the Public Works Departments and contractors will be testing in the following areas: Sanford and Elm Street, Johnson and U.S. 59, Guimon and Shadywood Drive, Spring Street, Elm and Hester Street, South Harper, Jasper and U.S. 80, Sanford/Wood and Medill Street, Alamo to Poag Street, and Park Drive to Bucksherrod Road.

