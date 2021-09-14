CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brothers In Arms Series Is Finally Coming Back, Publisher Confirms

By Imogen Donovan
 8 days ago
Tactical shooter series Brothers in Arms is set to return, six years after the release of the latest game, as per an announcement from Gearbox Software. This tidbit comes from an episode of the AIAS Game Maker's Notebook podcast featuring a conversation between Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price and Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford. Though it was originally recorded and published in April, the episode has only recently been shared on YouTube and therefore pricked up some more ears.

