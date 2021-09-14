CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Adams makes her West End debut in ‘The Glass Menagerie’

By Andrzej Lukowski
Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix-times Oscar nominee Amy Adams finally pulls her finger out (just joking, Amy, you have a formidable work ethic) as she makes her West End debut next spring in a new revival of Tennessee Williams’s peerless early masterpiece ‘The Glass Menagerie’. Lured over to our shores by top Brit director...

