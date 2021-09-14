Eagles vs. Falcons: What went right and what went wrong in 32-6 Week 1 win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a 1-0 start to the NFL season with a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons — and the Eagles rookies shined. Two of the Eagles’ four touchdowns Sunday were scored by rookies. Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s first catch of his NFL career was a beautiful pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts for a touchdown. First NFL catch, first NFL touchdown for @DeVontaSmith_6!#PHIvsATL | #FlyEaglesFly 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/shoAoC4R6L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2021 Eagles rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell also recorded his first career NFL touchdown. Always a great time for your first NFL touchdown!@KENNETHGAINWEL | #PHIvsATL 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Mj5zl6ZvK8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2021 Stay tuned as CBSPhilly.com will be streaming the Eagles post-game press conferences in the player above.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO