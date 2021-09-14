CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Falcons: What went right and what went wrong in 32-6 Week 1 win

By Glenn Erby
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles got off to a positive start to their 2021 season, dominating the Atlanta Falcons in 32-6 road victory Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s what went right and what went wrong in Week 1. What went wrong. Not much except a mountain of penalties that can’t be duplicated...

theeagleswire.usatoday.com

bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles To 1-0 Start As Eagles Rookies Shine In 32-6 Win Over Atlanta Falcons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a 1-0 start to the NFL season with a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons — and the Eagles rookies shined. Two of the Eagles’ four touchdowns Sunday were scored by rookies. Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s first catch of his NFL career was a beautiful pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts for a touchdown. First NFL catch, first NFL touchdown for @DeVontaSmith_6!#PHIvsATL | #FlyEaglesFly 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/shoAoC4R6L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2021 Eagles rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell also recorded his first career NFL touchdown. Always a great time for your first NFL touchdown!@KENNETHGAINWEL | #PHIvsATL 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Mj5zl6ZvK8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2021 Stay tuned as CBSPhilly.com will be streaming the Eagles post-game press conferences in the player above.     
NFL
chatsports.com

What if the Falcons win/lose against the Philadelphia Eagles

Football is finally upon us, after the very long wait we just endured to get through the malaise of the offseason. With it, every fanbase goes into the new campaign with some semblance of hope as each team lines up directly parallel to one another at the starting gate with a 0-0 record.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jalen Hurts, Eagles fly past Falcons in 32-6 win

Jalen Hurts passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles notch a solid 32-6 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught six passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, and the Eagles (1-0) outclassed the Falcons (0-1) in a matchup featuring two first-time head coaches in Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and Atlanta's Arthur Smith.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles open 2021 season in promising fashion with road win over Falcons, 32 to 6

The Philadelphia Eagles opened their 2021 season with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons and it honestly couldn’t have gone much better for them. The midnight green Birds were able to put some early defensive struggles behind them with the Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts combination leading Philly to offensive success. Final score: Eagles 32, Falcons 6.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons 6, Eagles 32: Pain and misery in the ATL

The Falcons are looking to put a disastrous 4-12 season behind them while also starting the Arthur Smith era with a home win. The Eagles - also fielding a new head coach - are looking to take an early lead in the NFC Easter after Dallas dropped the Thursday night game to the Bucs. Who came out ahead? Read on to find out.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES 32 FALCONS 6 — AND IT NEVER REALLY WAS THAT CLOSE!

Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, including one to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, and the Eagles pounded the Atlanta Falcons, who were a 3 1/2-point home fave. Hurts made the transition from Carson Wentz back-up at the end of last season with mixed reviews. But in this one game...
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Jalen Hurts throws 3 touchdown passes, leads Eagles to 32-6 win over Falcons

After being named starter by the Philadelphia Eagles, former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts began his second NFL season with an impressive showing and a 1-0 start. In a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Hurts completed 27-of-35 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns along with 62 rushing yards on seven carries. His first touchdown pass went 18 yards to former Alabama teammate and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Hurts also tossed scores to wide recover Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert.
NFL
National reactions: What they're saying about Eagles after 32-6 win over Falcons

The Eagles opened their 2021 NFL season Sunday with a 32-6 win over the Falcons on the road in Atlanta. Jalen Hurts was spectacular, helping DeVonta Smith, rookie Kenneth Gainwell and Jalen Reagor all score touchdowns, while the Eagles defense was relentless in harassing Matt Ryan all afternoon. The NFL...
NFL

