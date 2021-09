Today on High Plains Morning, we welcomed West Texas A&M University’s Dr. Amy Von Lintel, Professor of Art History and co-curator of a new exhibit about abstract painter Emil Bisttram. She stopped by to share the details of two events happening this week, both of which are streaming online as part of WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series. Artist and scholar Dr. Ruth Pasquine will speak about Bisttram at 7 pm CT on Tuesday, September 21st to celebrate opening the “Southwest Abstractions of Emil Bisttram” exhibition at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. There will also be another lecture and demonstration this Wednesday, September 22nd at 12:15 pm CT for those who wish to learn more, and it’s open to the public for in-person attendance; it’s also streaming online. (See below for Zoom links to register to attend.) Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview.

