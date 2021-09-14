CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of Norway’s Labor Party is to start talks Tuesday in an attempt to build a coalition after the center-left bloc beat the incumbent Conservatives and won Norway's general elections. With all votes now counted, the Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies — the...

