Machinefabriek Update

Machinefabriek – Re:Moving (Music for choreographies by Yin Yue) Out now, this album with two scores for (sadly unperformed) choreographies by NY dance maker Yin Yue. Both 20-minute pieces are more rhythmic and dramatic than you might be used to from me… as Vital Weekly put it: “There are valid arguments to say that Machinefabriek releases too many things, but this is surely one move I had not anticipated, so for those only interested in a few of Zuydervelt’s releases, this one is surely one different.” But you can stream the whole thing on Bandcamp or any other streaming platform, so take a listen for yourself…