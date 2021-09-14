CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia predicts record farm production despite challenges

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is forecast to reap record farm revenues this year despite pandemic challenges, a mouse plague and a trade dispute with China. Australian farmers are expected to sell 73 billion Australian dollars ($54 billion) in produce in the current fiscal year that started in July thanks to favorable weather and grain prices inflated by drought in the United States and Canada, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Agriculture Department’s research branch.

