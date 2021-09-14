Closures In Southwest Louisiana & Lake Charles Due To Nicholas
By Mike Soileau
107 JAMZ
9 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicholas has got its eye on Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana over the next couple of days. Forecasters are calling for heavy heavy rain with some areas getting 5 to 10 inches or some isolated areas as much as 20 inches of rain. Calcasieu Parish officials, the Police...
Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana's coastline more than a year ago. The one year anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Delta is about two weeks away. Since those two storms hit the coast of Louisiana we've been hit with Hurricane Zeta and Hurricane Ida. And, we've had an ice storm and a couple of flash flooding incidents.
UPDATED INFORMATION: The vehicle on fire was in fact an 18-wheeler. Here is a picture of all that is left. There is still no information on injuries, but some witnesses are saying that the driver was able to escape. One witness that saw the actual wreck happen saw two cars coming up the right-hand lane as an 18 wheeler was starting to merge over into the right lane. The driver of the 18 wheeler cut suddenly back to the left to avoid hitting the vehicles coming into the right lane and overcorrected. The overcorrection caused the 18 wheeler to flip. The witness did say there was a vehicle at the bottom of the bridge that did appear to be one of the vehicles involved in the incident.
Westlake citizens are all confused about what these random white specks are on their vehicles, plants, and other objects around their homes and properties. Jane Manino posted her photos on a Westlake Facebook Group in hopes of getting some answers. She found these white spots on her vehicles, mailbox, and even floating on top of the water in her pool.
We all want to live in a place where the flowers are growing and the only insects we see are Butterflies. I have been here in Louisiana since 2001, this is officially my second home now. Everyone thinks about Louisiana for Casino, great food, and fun times. However, It doesn't always work out like that and unfortunately, things are a little worse than we may think. I pulled from the FBI statistics that were calculated in May 2021 from Road Snacks.net and was surprised by what came across my page. Here are the 10 most dangerous places in Louisiana.
For quite some time now In-Laws Cajun Specialities has been killing the game in down how cajun cooking including sausage, cracklins, boudin balls, and their famous fried ribs. They even sell specialty items like stuffed boneless chicken, stuffed pork chops, and stuffed pork loin. I remember when I worked at the tire shop, one of our mechanics showed up with "breakfast" consisting of fried ribs and some sort of jelly dipping sauce. It was love at first bite and I was addicted. Their current location is in Iowa. Although it's not that bad of a drive to get there, for most of the residents in the lake area it's considered a treat to take a ride over there and get some In-Laws in your belly plus stock up the fridge for those late-night needs.
With many festivals in Louisiana canceling their events in 2021, we have some great news concerning this year's Cal-Cam Fair. The Cal-Cam Fair Association confirmed with KPLC that the fair is returning to Sulphur this year in October:. The Cal-Cam Fair has been a huge part of our community for...
Looking to be scared out of your mind? Back by popular demand are the scariest places and most haunted events in the state. It's been a longtime coming, as everything was shutdown do to the pandemic last year. This Halloween, some of the spookiest attractions in Louisiana are looking to catch-up on scaring you to death. Save the dates and prepare to shake in your boots, with plenty of scares lurking around every corner!
Unless you have seen it with your own eyes it is really difficult to imagine the size and scope of the damage that was caused by Hurricane Ida. Don't get me wrong, the same can be said for the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, and Hurricane Zeta, too. All of those storms have wreaked havoc on Louisiana's infrastructure.
When a local Lafayette man shared a story on social media of a Baton Rouge mother and son who had been down on their luck, he knew that all they needed was a helping hand to get back on their feet. Now, their story has gotten enough love from people in Acadiana to take them from a tent to a place of their own in a matter of days.
An infestation of bats has prompted officials at one Louisiana high school to once again postpone in-person learning for today. Students at Oakdale High School in Allen Parish were actually informed earlier this week that classes had shifted from an in-person model to a virtual model because of the bat situation at the school. Following the shift in learning for classes on Tuesday the choice was made to go virtual again today while school officials sorted out the bat situation at hand.
JayDaYoungan was recently arrested in his home state of Louisiana on an accessory to murder charge. A rep for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that the rapper, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was arrested and booked on charges of Accessory to Second-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. The warrant for JayDaYoungan's arrest was in connection to a homicide in August of 2020 that reportedly took place at a trail ride in Roseland, La., which is within the state's Tangipahoa Parish.
Every Friday and Saturday in October just got a bit more spook-tacular as the Lake Charles famed haunted trail, The Lost Hollows, announces its return. There had been rumors that it may not come back after having to shut down for COVID-19 and then two hurricanes. Recently quite a few people have asked me if it was ever going to return. Now, we can say it's back!
The Louisiana State Bond Commission has come through for SWLA after FEMA failed us by not completely funding school repairs. The Louisiana Treasury Department is reporting that $50 million will be allocated in revenue bonds to help continue the construction projects rebuilding Calcasieu Parish schools. These schools were damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta and still have much needed repairs.
The great debate rages on every year in Louisiana as folks have their opinion on how cold does it need to get for us to cook gumbo. Some people say it doesn't matter how hot or cold it is, gumbo is good anytime. Now some Louisiana Cajuns say the temperature...
I think we all like situations that can be described as win/win. I know I like it when I do something that benefits me and someone else and when you consider who the beneficiaries are in this scenario, it would make great sense for us all to participate. The scenario...
Two Louisiana cities are awaiting the arrival of nearly 37,000 Afghan refugees to be resettled across the country. Of those 37,000 refugees, only 59 are currently scheduled to settle in Louisiana. The Biden Administration has requested funding from Congress to resettle 65,000 Afghans by the end of this month and 95,000 by September of next year. President Biden has chosen the former governor of Delaware, Jack Markell, to lead the efforts of resettling the refugees.
One of the most talked-about events in Lake Charles is Chuck Fest. The very first time we went, we hung out all day. There were vendors from all over and local businesses coming out to show their offerings to everyone. There were multiple stages with various performers hitting the stage and performing for the sightseers for the day.
After stressing over how much rain we were going to get from Tropical Storm Nicholas, it looks like the worst is behind us. The City of Lake Charles, Police Jury, and schools all closed yesterday out of caution before the storm hit. Southwest Louisiana is now just dealing with more...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) announced today that most Parish parks are officially back open for residents to enjoy. Now that the threat of flash flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas is behind us. For a complete list of CPPJ-managed parks, visit calcasieuparish.gov/parks. Unfortunately, there are a few parks that will...
In what could be a major development in the search for Gabby Petito, authorities have found a body near an area where a search for the missing travel influencer is underway. UPDATE: The FBI confirms that human remains found in a remote area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are consistent with the description of Gabriel "Gabby" Petito.
Comments / 0