Missouri State

Boone County motorcyclist ejected, seriously injured after braking to avoid hitting deer

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Boone County motorcycle accident injured a Columbia man Monday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christian N. Bullard, 30, was driving a Harley Davidson Sportster northbound on Route PP, north of Thompson Road, at 7:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. He started to brake to avoid striking a deer in the road when the bike began to overturn, ejecting him. Bullard was transported to University Hospital by Boone County EMS in serious condition.

www.kmzu.com

