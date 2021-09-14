We should be tellers of history and not judges
[Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part series from Joshua Peters on the discussion of race and the teaching of American history. Part one is available here.]. In an effort to delineate in precise terms those responsible for black suffrage, there are three areas of interest: social, economic, and political. I will inspect each of these categories to determine which one provides the appropriate specificity to frame education around black suffrage* in America.www.carolinajournal.com
Comments / 13