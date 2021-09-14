CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

We should be tellers of history and not judges

carolinajournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part series from Joshua Peters on the discussion of race and the teaching of American history. Part one is available here.]. In an effort to delineate in precise terms those responsible for black suffrage, there are three areas of interest: social, economic, and political. I will inspect each of these categories to determine which one provides the appropriate specificity to frame education around black suffrage* in America.

www.carolinajournal.com

Comments / 13

Barnacle Bill
6d ago

Agree how about telling this part of history: We are heroes for freeing the slaves. There were 1.5 million casualties during the Civil War. 1.5 million lives that mattered! Our ancestors did something never seen to date, we sacrificed many for the freedom of the few. Wars have been fought over land, money, religion but not often to free an enslaved people. This 1.5 million would represent ~6 million people in today’s population. This point seems to be forgotten! Thank you.

Reply
5
Olivia Bouvier
8d ago

Racial inequality intersects violence in America by the uneducated. These articles cause hatred and separation. Enough!

Reply(3)
8
Related
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
chicagounheard.org

Critical Race Theory Bans Are White Supremacy’s Trojan Horse

This post originally appeared on Hope and Outrage from Tanesha Peeples on July 15. Y’all, are they still teaching Greek mythology in schools? Interestingly, it used to be one of my favorite subjects in grammar school. Now, in retrospect—and with an abolitionist mind—I realize it was just another subject taking up space that could’ve been used to teach real history. But, it’s also come in handy in thinking about the political strategy being used to oppress Black people. Here’s where this randomness came from.
SOCIETY
Roger Ebert

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)

"Civil War (Or,Who Do We Think We Are)" is an account of a country that broke apart and never really got back together. Written and directed by Rachel Boynton ("Our Brand is Crisis"), and shot over a period of years, the film visits northern and southern territories of the United States to tell the tale of the Civil War, the Reconstruction, and their aftermath as they resonate today. It's important here to separate the Civil War from the Reconstruction period. In terms of subject matter, the movie treads familiar ground—the impact of these events on modern life was a constant media topic during the Obama and Trump presidencies. But its thesis that the North won the Civil War and the South won the Reconstruction—via lynching, voter suppression, Jim Crow laws and other forms of disempowerment—will be revelatory to young students, and anyone whose past schooling glossed over or distorted the deeper meaning of those events.
MOVIES
flaglerlive.com

Black Lives Matter: Where We Stand

Black Lives Matter has been called the largest civil movement in U.S. history. Since 2013, local BLM chapters have formed nationwide to demand accountability for the killings of dozens of African Americans by police and others. Since the summer of 2020, when tens of millions in the U.S. and around the world marched under the “Black Lives Matter” slogan to protest a Minneapolis police officer’s murder of George Floyd, the movement has risen to a new level of prominence, funding and scrutiny.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wfdd.org

When Should We Label Something 'Terrorism'?

After the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, the word "terrorism" was everywhere. The attacks themselves were immediately labeled terrorism, and the U.S. multiplied its efforts to find and root out terrorist groups, both at home and abroad. Thus, the U.S. War on Terror began. Certainly...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

What should we celebrate on Constitution Day? | Column

Today the nation pauses to observe Constitution Day, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Philadelphia Convention completed drafting what would become the Constitution of the United States of America. But what is appropriate for this anniversary? Do we observe, commemorate or celebrate?. It is not unpatriotic to acknowledge...
POLITICS
Duluth News Tribune

Professor's View: Here's how we should teach Afghanistan's lessons in high school history

High school students want to love their country. They want to understand why America intervenes militarily in other nations, when Americans would not like anyone else doing that to them. If teachers explain this carefully, they can help students become hopeful citizens and give them tools to both advocate American values and avoid war in the future. It is hard to think of a nobler goal as this school year begins.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Peters
Person
Thomas Jefferson
carolinajournal.com

Race and the consequence of ideas in the classroom

[Editor’s note: This is part three of a three-part series from Joshua Peters on the discussion of race and the teaching of American history. Part one is available here and part two can be found here.]. One may feel that we have reached the end of the analysis as we...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dr. Adam Tabriz

It is Tough to Live an Interracial Life in the Racist world

Racism is unmistakably wide of the mark. Anyone who respects individual sovereignty would also condemn racism and discrimination based on typical traits among people. But it has been rooted within the communal human being right from the establishment of modern societies. It is still persistent, and I think it will even exist in the future. Of course, some communities will resist racist behavior, yet others will embrace them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#State Legislatures#Political History#Black Americans#Reconstitution#Reconstruction#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Missouri Independent

Grievance envy discounts the oppressed while denying them justice | Opinion

For decades, people have used the phrase “playing the race card” to shut down conversations about our nation’s racial caste system. What they likely didn’t realize was that the phrase offered a tacit admission that racial grievance, in many cases, had virtually no equal and virtually no response. There’s no trumping that card. But in […] The post Grievance envy discounts the oppressed while denying them justice | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SOCIETY
beardstownnewspapers.com

Editorial 9/11 history should be taught, but not by politicians

By Bill Mitchell Most of us who are old enough, remember exactly what we were doing when we learned about the attacks on September 11, 2001. I certainly do. I was sitting in my office here at the Star-Gazette when I got a call from a friend and colleague, Brian DeLoche. He told me about it, but at first it didn’t really register with me. It took several minutes for me to realize what was really…
POLITICS
Ladders

Should we recognize 9/11 as a federal holiday?

September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Officials across the country are expected to organize ceremonies in honor of Patriot’s Day, which is not a federal holiday (and schools and businesses do not close), but is a national day of remembrance. Meantime, New York legislators...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy