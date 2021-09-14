CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copy-and-paste yesterday’s forecast for today

WTRF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday: High of 84 with periods of sunshine and others of clouds today. Rain showers will start overnight. Wednesday: Showers and storms through the day but especially in the afternoon. We are at a 2 out of 5 for severe storm risk with the main concerns being winds and hail. High of 76.

www.wtrf.com

Aliceville (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Aliceville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aliceville: Tuesday, September 21: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
ALICEVILLE, AL
WTRF

Rain showers will increase in coverage as we head into the afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Happy Fall Ohio Valley! The autumnal equinox officially takes place at 3:21 PM and we will switch the season over to Fall. As for the weather today, nothing cool and soothing, more so adventurous. A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley. A cold front will push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with the last few days. This cold front will also interact with an upper level low pressure system and provide the chance for some severe weather, mainly this afternoon. We are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds, downpours and flash flooding, as well as the possibility for a tornado or two. This system is dynamically driven with high winds through the upper levels of the atmosphere. As this cold front approaches, we could see some partial clearing. If that occurs, towering thunderstorm development is likely. Will have to monitor this as the morning progresses. A good, soaking rainfall is likely with rainfall estimates upwards of an inch with locally higher amounts expected. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s before plummeting once the front moves through. Winds will also play a factor today, blowing from the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Tonight, scattered showers will be around with breezy conditions likely to stay as well. Overnight lows will plummet down to the lower 50s to begin your Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selmer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
SELMER, TN
WTRF

October-like skies for Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few showers, Lows 50-54. THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool with some showers, Highs 60-64. FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 66-70. SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70. SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near...
ENVIRONMENT
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntingtown: Wednesday, September 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 23: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday,
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
WTRF

The risk for severe weather returns later this afternoon

Wheeling, WV – The Ohio Valley has a chance of experiencing severe weather later this afternoon thanks to a surface cold front interacting with an upper level low pressure system. A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley. A cold front will push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with the last few days. This cold front will also interact with an upper level low pressure system and provide the chance for some severe weather, mainly this afternoon.
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

