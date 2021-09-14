Copy-and-paste yesterday’s forecast for today

WEDNESDAY: Happy Fall Ohio Valley! The autumnal equinox officially takes place at 3:21 PM and we will switch the season over to Fall. As for the weather today, nothing cool and soothing, more so adventurous. A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley. A cold front will push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with the last few days. This cold front will also interact with an upper level low pressure system and provide the chance for some severe weather, mainly this afternoon. We are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds, downpours and flash flooding, as well as the possibility for a tornado or two. This system is dynamically driven with high winds through the upper levels of the atmosphere. As this cold front approaches, we could see some partial clearing. If that occurs, towering thunderstorm development is likely. Will have to monitor this as the morning progresses. A good, soaking rainfall is likely with rainfall estimates upwards of an inch with locally higher amounts expected. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s before plummeting once the front moves through. Winds will also play a factor today, blowing from the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Tonight, scattered showers will be around with breezy conditions likely to stay as well. Overnight lows will plummet down to the lower 50s to begin your Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO