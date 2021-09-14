CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colson Whitehead: Why a Heist Novel Was the Best Way to Tell the Story of New York

By Dwyer Murphy
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s the New York we see. The streets and neighborhoods, townhouses and office buildings, stoops and bodegas. That’s a damn good city, electric and irrepressible, but there’s another place just beyond that surface and it’s populated by our ambitions. A city of nighthawks and hustlers. Around every corner, a new scheme. That’s the heady undergirding of Colson Whitehead’s newest novel, Harlem Shuffle (Doubleday, 2021).

