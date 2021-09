Levy’s Met Gala outfit features an image of two men kissing. He even took to Instagram to give more details about his ensemble. “I was fortunate enough to also get to work with @jonathan.anderson and the incredible team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, Fu** You Faggot Fu***r, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across,” he wrote. Maria Sharapova, Serena and Venus Williams Spotted Partying at Met Gala 2021, Trio Look Ridiculously Stylish in Photos.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO