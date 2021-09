In antiquity, people’s relationship with water was total: it defined all aspects of daily life. The distribution of water influenced not just formal institutions, but also more intimate, abstract beliefs. Beliefs outlive infrastructure, and survive changed institutions. They are the most basic building blocks of a social contract. Philosophical and theological beliefs matter to the story of water because they provide people explanations for why things happen, and instruction on what people ought to do about them. It is easy to see how water would relate to such beliefs in the context of naturalistic pantheism, where environmental phenomena are manifestations or embodiment of the divine. But how does water relate to more abstract beliefs about the world? China and the Southern Levant offer answers to this question that are as different as their water environments.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO