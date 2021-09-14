CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

By Teddy Wayne
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Ben Apatoff (Metallica: The $24.95 Book) Callie Garnett (Wings in Time) Lee Matthew Goldberg (Stalker Stalked) Saïd Sayrafiezadeh (American Estrangement) José Vadi (Inter State: Essays from California)

Daily Iowan

Ask the Author: Meredith Stabel

UI English doctoral candidate and UI Press Editor Meredith Stabel published her first book, Radicals: Audacious Writings by American Women, alongside her co-editor Zachary Turpin, on June 15, 2021. The book composes the long-lost writings of several 19th century female authors, both well known and unknown, and has been praised for its inclusivity of genres and voices. Stabel sat down with The Daily Iowan to discuss her book and her creative inspirations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Trisha Thomas on the Photograph That Catalyzed Questions of Race In Her New Book

What Passes for Love tells the coming of age story of Dahlia Holt, a beautiful sixteen-year-old slave whose father is the white plantation owner. During a special 16th birthday outing to the city, Dahlia gets separated from her sisters and grandmother, and two young Englishmen come to her rescue. Afraid to give her real name, she invents a new one. Moments later, when chaos erupts because of a nearby bank robbery, the town is forcibly cleared, and she can’t find her family. The two kind gentlemen take her home with them, and it takes some time for Dahlia to understand both the life she chose and the consequences of being a runaway slave with a bounty on her head.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“Poetry is telegrams of the human soul”: Watch a rare video interview with Richard Brautigan.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of the death of Richard Brautigan, imaginative poet, novelist, and short story writer, best known for his novel Trout Fishing in America. Despite his fame and to his embarrassment, Brautigan was never treated with the same seriousness as some of his peers; he couldn’t shake off his association with hippiedom and playfulness. When he got drunk at a party and insulted his friend, the novelist Thomas McGuane, McGuane responded, “You’re nothing but a pet rock . . . a hula hoop.” In 1972, Brautigan moved to Bolinas, California and retreated from public view, rarely lecturing and refusing to be interviewed. But in this interview with a Swiss TV station, taped one year before his suicide, Brautigan with relish leans into the serious author persona he never got to stateside. He discusses the purpose of poetry; the role of reality vs. fantasy in his work; his visits to Japan. Brautigan on living in the age of information: “I love the future.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Why Everyone Should Read the Great Karen Tei Yamashita

Winners of the National Book Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contributions to American Letters tend to be household names in the world of books by the time they win. Walter Mosley had published over sixty books and won a Mystery Writers of America Grandmaster Award and a PEN America Lifetime Achievement Award. Edmund White had won the Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, a Stonewall Book Award, and a National Book Critics Circle Award. Isabelle Allende’s books had sold 70 million copies. Annie Proulx had won a National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize and an Oscar-winning movie had been made from her short story “Brokeback Mountain.” The list of past winners continues through bestsellers, prize winners, and standard bearers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Jai Chakrabarti Launches His Debut Novel

Founded in October 2009 by Rebecca Fitting and Jessica Stockton Bagnulo, Greenlight Bookstore is an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. Combining the best traditions of the neighborhood bookstore with carefully curated, community-minded events, Greenlight has earned a reputation as a literary destination. Greenlight has continued to serve its community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a diverse array of virtual events, and has been inspired by the movements for racial justice across the country to engage in the work of becoming a more anti-racist company. Learn more at greenlightbookstore.com or check them out @greenlightbklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Literary Hub

Live at the Red Ink Series: On Using Reinvention as a Writing Tool

Red Ink is a quarterly series curated and hosted by Michele Filgate at Books Are Magic, focusing on women writers, past and present. The next discussion, “Writing About Family,” will take place on September 23 at 7 pm (via Zoom) and will feature Marie-Helene Bertino (Parakeet), Victoria Chang (Dear Memory), Julie Klam (The Almost Legendery Morris Sisters), Denne Michele Norris (Electric Literature), and Qian Julie Wang (Beautiful Country).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How to write like Cheryl Strayed.

On this day in 1968, Wild author Cheryl Strayed was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania. At this point, the former Dear Sugar columnist needs no introduction. However, like many authors, Strayed’s success occurred after years of considerable struggle. In an interview with Manjula Martin and later reprinted in full via Vulture, Strayed revealed that she was $85,000 in debt when her best-selling memoir was published by Penguin Random House.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

10 Books by Women You May Have Missed in August

During the “dog days” of August I had a bit more reading time than usual—a busman’s holiday of a summer vacation, if you will. Therefore, this month’s column includes 10 titles instead of five, and all of them are by women. Some are in translation (don’t miss the fin de siècle de Pougy novel), some are great examples of genre (the Tuti and the Jang), and at least one might make your toes curl (the Kubo).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES

