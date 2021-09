Tiana Lowe of the Washington Examiner reports the latest silliness from the wrong AOC. In the best of times, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala is a garish affair of elite naval-gazing. Now that the Met has ended its half-century-long custom of offering “suggested” ticket prices to the least privileged and as New York’s economy struggles to overcome the devastation, the ball has evolved from gaudy to galling.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO