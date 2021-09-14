CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

A tale of two critiques highlights Democratic contradictions

carolinajournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Roy Cooper’s latest veto tosses the debate about N.C. public school indoctrination back into the hands of state lawmakers. If Republican legislative leaders move to override Cooper’s veto of House Bill 324, it will be interesting to listen to Democrats’ responses. They might employ two contradictory attacks against the bill, which would ban public schools from promoting a list of 13 controversial concepts. The proscribed statements defy America’s core liberal principles.

www.carolinajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers might need to look past Cooper for limits on emergency powers

Maybe they should have set the starting date at Jan. 1, 2025. That was one of the first thoughts that crossed this observer’s mind when every state Senate Democrat rejected House Bill 264. That’s the latest measure designed to scale back the governor’s power during a time of extended emergency.
POLITICS
The Independent

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

The opinion by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan parliamentarian, was a setback for the Biden administration and Democrats who would have to reach 60 votes in the Senate for any immigration reform, rather than a simple majority through reconciliation, a process reserved for matters that affect spending, revenues, the deficit or the debt limit. The Senate is evenly split between the parties. The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
FOREIGN POLICY
wmra.org

The GOP Midterm Messaging Is Set To Highlight Inflation And Democrats' Spending Plan

For now Republicans' 2022 midterm election message could be summed up by an old slogan used in the 1990s by Democrats: "It's the economy, stupid." GOP lawmakers in recent weeks have piled on the Biden administration for the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, and argued it has failed to respond sufficiently to the continuing pandemic the president had vowed to get under control.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
TIME

Democrats Face a Grueling Two Weeks as Infighting Erupts Over Infrastructure

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. House Democrats yesterday finished penning a 2,600-page bill that finally outlines the specifics of their ambitious “soft” infrastructure plan that won’t attract a single Republican vote. But no one was really rushing to Schneider’s for bottles of bubbly. For a party ready to spend $3.5 trillion to fund its social policy agenda, there were plenty of glum faces on Capitol Hill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Rep. McCarthy brings critique of Democrats’ economic policies to Carnegie business roundtable

In a visit to a Carnegie-based steel service center on Wednesday, the leading Republican in the U.S. House decried the Biden administration’s economic policies and COVID-19 mitigation measures, saying they’ve harmed businesses and led to worker shortages across the country. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler,...
CARNEGIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Critiques#Race#Democratic#N C House#Republicans#Nazi#Klansman#H B 324#Big Raleigh#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

'The View's' Ana Navarro claims Democrats today would hold Bill Clinton accountable for Lewinsky affair

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Wednesday that if the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, as well as his subsequent impeachment, had taken place today, Democrats would actually hold him accountable. While discussing the affair with her co-hosts, Navarro cited Democrats putting pressure on former Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Court dissolves gun rights ruling on sales to people under 21

A federal appeals court on Wednesday vacated a gun rights ruling from July finding unconstitutional laws that prevent young adults under age 21 from buying handguns. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit dissolved its ruling because the Virginia woman who initially brought the lawsuit turned 21 before the decision became official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy