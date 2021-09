The gold market has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we trying to break above the 200 day EMA. The fact that we have pulled back from there and wiped out most of the body of the candlestick from the Tuesday session suggests that we are going to continue to see a lot of hesitation. The market has bang around in this area for a while, and the fact that we could not continue the upward momentum tells me that the market is still not ready to make up its mind for the bigger move.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO