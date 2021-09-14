CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors turning more bearish on global economy – BoFA survey

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Barely a tenth of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect a stronger global economy in the coming months, marking the lowest proportion since last April’s initial COVID-19 panic, BoFA’s September edition of the survey showed. Economic growth expectations are now at a net 13%, the...

