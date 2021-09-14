France gains EU okay for 3 billion euro scheme to help virus-hit companies

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...

