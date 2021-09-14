CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France gains EU okay for 3 billion euro scheme to help virus-hit companies

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Tuesday approved a 3-billion-euro ($3.6 billion) French scheme to provide debt and capital support to virus-hit companies. Called the Transition Fund for enterprises affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the scheme includes subordinated and participating loans and recapitalisation measures, in particular hybrid capital instruments and preferred shares without voting rights.

