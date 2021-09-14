CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Aug air passenger traffic down 51.5% y/y due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) – China’s air passenger traffic dropped 51.5% in August from a year ago due to a resurgence of local COVID-19 outbreaks, the aviation authority said on Tuesday, adding that it is studying more measures to help airlines given repeated outbreaks. Currently, conditions do not allow for an increase...

China State Bureau: COVID-19 outbreaks, floods hit consumption in August

Having witnessed downbeat Industrial Production and Retail Sales growth during August, China State Bureau Spokesperson Fu Linghui said, per Reuters, “COVID-19 outbreaks, floods and a higher base of comparison hurt growth in China's retail sales in August.”. The news also mentioned the diplomat saying that the main economic indicators, however,...
China’s industrial output rose 5.3% y/y in August, retail sales up 2.5%

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew 5.3% in August from the same period a year ago, narrowing from a 6.4% increase in July, while retail sales growth slowed significantly, official data showed on Wednesday. The growth of industrial production missed expectations for a 5.8% year-on-year increase in a Reuters...
Protest erupts in Melbourne after virus worries shut down construction sites

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Hundreds demonstrated in locked-down Melbourne on Tuesday after authorities shut down construction sites in the city for two weeks saying the frequent movement of workers was spreading the coronavirus into regional areas. The decision to halt building activities comes after an anti-vaccine mandate protest in the city turned...
Beijing Wantai plans large trial for nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine candidate

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese vaccine developer Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise plans to start a large trial for its nasal spray-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate next month, a clinical trial registration record showed. The company aims to recruit 40,000 adult participants for the Phase III clinical trial, according to an entry...
New Zealand’s Ardern says lockdowns can end with high vaccine uptake

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday the country should aim for a 90%-plus rate of inoculation, and could drop strict coronavirus lockdown measures once enough people were vaccinated. New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 last year and remained largely virus-free until an outbreak of the highly...
China will buy 8,700 new airplanes over next 20 years – Boeing

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,700 planes worth $1.47 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co said on Thursday. The U.S. planemaker’s latest estimate for the period to 2040 is 1.2% higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes last year. China will also need...
Melbourne faces more anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Police in Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne prepared for a fourth day of anti-lockdown protests on Thursday after more than 200 arrests a day earlier, while COVID-19 cases across the state of Victoria hit a daily record. Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in the...
Locked-down Melbourne braces for more protests as COVID-19 cases rise

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria State on Wednesday reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections as Melbourne, the state capital, braced for a third straight day of protests against tough restrictions. Thousands protested in locked-down Melbourne on Tuesday, damaging property, blocking a busy freeway and injuring three police officers after...
China's August soybean imports from Brazil rise 10.9% y/y

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s August soybean imports from Brazil rose 10.9% from the same month last year, customs data showed on Monday, while shipments from the United States fell sharply. China, the world’s top importer of soybeans, brought in 9.04 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in August, up...
U.S. set to require vaccines for most non-U.S. citizen travelers, sources say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for nearly all non-U.S. citizen international air passengers traveling to the United States as it relaxes other travel restrictions starting in early November, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The White House plans in November to allow travelers...
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Spain to donate 15 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses via COVAX

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain will donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean and a further 7.5 million to sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. The latest pledge increases Spain’s overall commitment to the COVAX vaccine sharing programme to...
U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. companies’ optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing’s COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing’s wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The...
Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claimed China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in 2019, hosted in...
Asia markets, yuan fight to stabilise as Evergrande looms large

TOKYO/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Global stock markets grappled with contagion fears on Tuesday, sparked by troubles at China Evergrande as growing risks the property giant could default on its massive debt pile prompted investors to flee riskier assets. Asian markets were jittery in volumes thinned by public holidays in China, Taiwan...
Brazil’s health minister tests positive for COVID-19 in NYC

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for COVID-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, the government said. Queiroga will remain in New York in quarantine, the government’s communications office said. “The minister is doing well,”...
ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
