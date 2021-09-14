Township declines to acknowledge road name change
LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors declined on Monday night to acknowledge a name change in the works for a roadway on the Bucknell University campus. The university will apparently change the name of Christy Mathewson Drive to honor Michael Pascucci, a 1958 alumnus who recently pledged $40 million to the university for financial aid programs and capital improvements. Announced in August, it was the largest single commitment of funds in Bucknell history.www.standard-journal.com
