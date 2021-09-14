CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Incredibly rare ‘megapod’ of more than 100 whales seen off the coast of Australia

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiWmg_0bvPcQfE00

BERMAGUI, Australia / CNN — A “megapod” of more than 100 humpback whales passed by a boat off the coast of Australia — an incredibly rare event that has only ever been captured once before in the country’s waters. And it was caught on camera.

The whales swam past a boat near Bermagui, about 236 miles from Sydney, in the state of New South Wales, as they fed on a large bait ball — a tightly packed school of fish swimming in a spherical shape.

Simon Millar, owner of Sapphire Coastal Adventures, was leading a team training exercise with his staff when they spotted the whales on September 9. In the video, hundreds of whales can be seen slapping their tails in the ocean, trying to herd the fish.

Millar said this occurrence — referred to as a “megapod” — has only been seen in Australian waters once before.

“It was incredible,” he said. “We saw the whales swimming all around the area. They were just everywhere. We were very lucky.

“The sight and sound was really something.”

Australia’s coastline comes alive with pods of whales every year between April and November as they swim north from the Antarctic, where they spend their summers feeding, to sub-tropical waters, where they mate and give birth, according to Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment.

Millar said the whales he has seen this year have been feeding a lot more, possibly due to a shortage of food.

“We are depleting their food source in Antarctica by overfishing,” he said.

David M. Baker, Associate Professor at the Swire Institute of Marine Science at the University of Hong Kong, said humans are “competing with (whales) directly for food,” and we are changing where food is available “by altering the global climate.”

“Global fisheries deplete the very things that whales eat, like schooling fish and krill and could severely undermine their recovery,” he said. “Climate change is also impairing recovery of some species, including critically endangered right whales in the North Atlantic.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
gentside.co.uk

This 23 feet long shark could be the world's largest ever great white shark

If you consider the great white sharkto be an imposing animal, then whatever crossed Mauricio Hoyos Padilla can only be described as a real juggernaut of an animal. The specimen was filmed in 2014, near Guadalupe Island, off the Mexican peninsula of Baja. As the shark approached, the scientist leant out of the safety cage slightly to touch him and gave him what looked like a high five!
WILDLIFE
gentside.co.uk

Extremely rare shark species caught on camera off the coast of Wales

For the first time ever, an angel shark as been found in British waters after being discovered by a marine biologist in North Cardigan Bay. Jake Davies, the scientist who filmed the critically endangered animal, is the first person to ever record an angel shark in the UK. Davies explains that:
ANIMALS
CBS News

Swarm of bees kills dozens of endangered African penguins

Port Elizabeth, South Africa — A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday. "After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins' eyes," said the foundation's David Roberts, a...
ANIMALS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Antarctica#Fish#Megapod#Bermagui#Cnn#Instagram#Australian
CBS News

Stunning images capture rare "megapod" of humpback whales

Coastal tour boat operators in Australia were treated to a rare spectacle last week as more than 100 humpback whales set upon a swirling ball of baitfish. The mass aggregation or megapod of whales was spotted by Simon Miller, owner of Sapphire Coastal Adventures, and his team on Thursday off the coast of Bermagui in New South Wales, on Australia's southeast coast.
ANIMALS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Scientists spot rare, mysterious right whales in coastal waters

Scientists earlier this summer made a rare sighting of two pairs of North Pacific right whales, noteworthy because only about 30 of the massive, endangered animals are thought to remain in the waters off Alaska. Federal scientists aboard the research vessel Oscar Dyson on a 25-day survey cruise in the...
WILDLIFE
Washington Post

'Yes, that was an earthquake’: Australia rocked by rare, powerful temblor

SYDNEY — A powerful earthquake struck southeast Australia on Wednesday, damaging buildings and prompting people to spill onto the streets of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state. Government agency Geoscience Australia said the quake, initially measured at magnitude 6.0 but later revised to 5.9, was detected about 9:15 a.m. local...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
ScienceAlert

The Deep Seas Near New Zealand Have Yielded 6 New Species of Bizarre Sponges

The biodiversity of the deep ocean is difficult to track, given its inhospitality to us – soft, air-breathing land dwellers. Down in the darkness, there's much more life than we have accounted for. Nevertheless, a new discovery is an exciting one: six new species and one previously unknown genus of glass sponge, at depths up to 4,820 meters (15,814 feet), hidden in the aphotic (barely sunlit) waters off the coast of New Zealand. Scientists also discovered two already known species that had never been seen before in New Zealand's oceans. These finds mean that the region is far more diverse than we knew, which...
WILDLIFE
Tacoma News Tribune

‘Incredible’ rescue of trapped dolphin off Texas coast took hours, volunteers say

A marine rescue group knew volunteers would have to “act quickly” if they were going to save a trapped dolphin off the Texas coast. The dolphin was stuck in the “very shallow water” of Lighthouse Lakes near Port Aransas, according to a Sept. 17 Facebook post from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The dolphin was reported stranded to the nonprofit organization, and the group confirmed the dolphin was still there the next morning.
ANIMALS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strange find in east Oahu waters recently sparked interest among beachgoers and marine biologists. On Sunday, the shiny white and brown creature was found in shallow waters at Alan Davis beach on Oahu’s Ka Iwi Coastline. It was identified as a live adult female argonaut, also...
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Caught on Cam: Great White Shark Tearing Remains of Humpback Whale Into Shreds

In the middle of August, a team of marine biologists based in Massachusetts began a journey on the ocean of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, just east of Boston. Their mission was to identify some basking sharks - the world's second-biggest shark species, and a beast of prey still regarded as a highly strange species to scientists. But not too long after the team began their journey, another marine animal got their attention.
WILDLIFE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy