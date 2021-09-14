Northern Lebanon, Annville-Cleona, Hempfield notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 14

Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Week 3 games ... Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley: It’s the 11th Lampeter Bowl, and the Pioneers absolutely, positively must keep tabs on Buckskins’ wideout Jaiyell Plowden, who hauled in eight catches for 201 yards with a pair of TD snags in a 38-23 come-from-behind victory last week over Garden Spot. It was the fourth-best receiving-yardage game in CV’s program history. That means a busy Friday night for L-S’s secondary, including Hunter Hildebrand, who is off to a quick start with six tackles and four pass breakups for the Pioneers, who must limit the Bucks passing attack. FYI: Plowden, CV’s latest all-star play-making flank threat — in a very long line of Bucks' all-star play-making flank threats — picked up his first college scholarship offer this week.
