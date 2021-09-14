CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Northern Lebanon, Annville-Cleona, Hempfield notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 14

By JEFF REINHART
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …. 1....

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

Here are 5 key individual matchups to watch in L-L League football Week 3 games

Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Week 3 games ... Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley: It’s the 11th Lampeter Bowl, and the Pioneers absolutely, positively must keep tabs on Buckskins’ wideout Jaiyell Plowden, who hauled in eight catches for 201 yards with a pair of TD snags in a 38-23 come-from-behind victory last week over Garden Spot. It was the fourth-best receiving-yardage game in CV’s program history. That means a busy Friday night for L-S’s secondary, including Hunter Hildebrand, who is off to a quick start with six tackles and four pass breakups for the Pioneers, who must limit the Bucks passing attack. FYI: Plowden, CV’s latest all-star play-making flank threat — in a very long line of Bucks' all-star play-making flank threats — picked up his first college scholarship offer this week.
STRASBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Holmes
Lancaster Online

L-L League Quarterback Club honors top performers from Week 2 action

The L-L League Quarterback Club has announced its top performers from the Week 2 games. Here are their honorees …. BACK OF THE WEEK: Erik Hinkle, WR-DB, Penn Manor — The Comets dropped a 31-0 decision against reigning District 3 Class 4A champ Lampeter-Strasburg, but Hinkle came up big from his safety spot on defense with 15 total tackles — including eight solo sticks — plus a pair of pass breakups and an interception for Penn Manor.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Football#L L League#Lebanon League#Nl#York Tech#Vikes#Spartans#Dutchmen#Indians#The Black Knights#Eagles#Td
Lancaster Online

As L-L League girls soccer gets underway, numbers, tradition favor Manheim Central

When prognosticating a team’s fortunes, consideration is given to numbers and tradition. Having one or the other helps. Having both is gold. That said, there’s a golden hue to Manheim Central’s girls soccer fortunes as the Barons return nine starters and the tradition of winning two of the last three Section Two titles. They will not go unchallenged, sharing a section with Elizabethtown, champing at the bit after being denied a spot in the league playoffs – COVID-19 precautions cut the playoff field to section champions only in 2020 – Lampeter-Strasburg, coming off a runner-up finish in the District Three 3A championships and an Ephrata side two seasons removed from winning the league title.
EPHRATA, PA
Lancaster Online

Here is what we learned about all 24 L-L League football teams in Week 3 games

Here is what we learned about all 24 L-L League football teams from the Week 3 games, as told by the reporters who covered all of the action …. CEDAR CREST: Back to the drawing board for the Falcons, who were sailing along so swimmingly at 2-0 with the top-ranked offense in the L-L League heading into their Week 3 road trip to Carlisle. That trip didn’t work out so well: Thundering Herd 45, Cedar Crest 0. The Falcons’ high-octane offense was held to just 131 yards and zero points, and Cedar Crest must fix that in a hurry with with a trip to undefeated Class 5A powerhouse Governor Mifflin coming up Friday. — Jeff Reinhart.
FOOTBALL
Newton Daily News

L-S football runs past East Marshall

SULLY — Lynnville-Sully rushed for 313 yards and forced five turnovers during a 48-21 home win over Class 1A East Marshall on Friday night. The Hawks led 22-0 after one quarter and cruised to a second straight victory. Corder Noun Harder ran for 157 yards on 13 carries, booted a...
SULLY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Sports
Lancaster Online

Here are the top L-L League field hockey points, save leaders through Sept. 12 [list]

Through Sept. 12, the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey season is a little more than a week old. With that in mind, here's a look at the top-10 scorers and save leaders entering the week of Sept. 13. The statistics are provided by L-L field hockey coaches. For the top-scorers lists, a goal is worth two points and an assist is worth one point. The save leaders are listed by save percentages.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily News

Northern Lebanon's visit to Lebanon highlights Week 4 HS football schedule

The last time, Northern Lebanon and Lebanon met on the football field, things were a little different. It was in September of last year, when the Cedars were hoping to parlay a wealth of offensive talent and experience into a postseason berth. They didn't get there, in part because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc with their schedule. But on that night, anything seemed possible for Lebanon, which rolled to a 39-7 win behind the play of quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez and big-play wideout Alex Rufe.
EDUCATION
Lancaster Online

Elizabethtown pulls away for L-L League girls volleyball win over Ephrata

There was no hill too steep for the Ephrata Mountaineers during Tuesday’s girls volleyball matchup against Elizabethtown. There were simply too many hills to climb. On the brink of being swept by the Bears, the Mountaineers forced a deciding fourth set with a momentous rally, but ultimately fell to host Elizabethtown 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20) in an early matchup of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two unbeatens.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Lancaster Online

Real-time updates from Week 4 of L-L League football

L-L League football enters it's fourth week tonight for the 2021 season, with 15 games on the lineup. Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.
FOOTBALL
Lancaster Online

L-L Cross Country (photos)

Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge crosses the finish line at the L-L Section 1 cross country match between Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Hempfield, and McCaskey high schools at Lancaster County Central Park in Lancaster, Pa. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Hodge finished first in boys varsity.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy