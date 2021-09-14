CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Click2Houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen vaccines were first rolled out last year in Texas, Syed Raza received an unusual text message from a fellow doctor practicing in the Houston area. The doctor had just received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and was scheduled to get his second shot later that month, but he was texting Raza to note he had been reading on the internet that he had “enough protection from the first dose” and didn’t need to get the second dose.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This Is More Protective Against COVID Than 2 Shots

As reports surface of breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals across the country, many people are concerned about just how protected they actually are against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that getting vaccinated is the best way to keep yourself healthy, even though no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But while all three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. are still working well to keep you safe from severe COVID, some people are more protected than others—and not just based on which shot they got.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Houston, TX
Government
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#The Texas Tribune#Texans#Dshs
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

New treatments for COVID-19 may stave off the worst effects of the virus

Even with three highly effective vaccines available in abundance throughout the country, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to cause a large number of new infections, particularly in states where vaccination rates remain low. What’s more, as schools and businesses reopen and the holiday season approaches, another rise in infections may be on the way. There is, however, some good news. Numerous medications, including fledgling and repurposed drugs, are accessible. For hospitalized COVID-19 patients, these new treatments, along with supportive care advances – such as placing some patients on their stomachs in a “prone position” – were helping bring down mortality...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID-19: The Unvaccinated Pose a Risk to the Vaccinated

Q: How do people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 pose a risk to people who have been vaccinated? A: An unvaccinated person who is infected with COVID-19 poses a much greater risk to others who are also unvaccinated. But vaccines are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreepress.ca

B.C. to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people

The province will begin sending third dose invitations to people who are severely immunocompromised starting on Monday (Sept. 13). Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement, saying that these individuals will be drawn from the list of clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) people that were prioritized for initial doses in the spring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBKO

Pfizer vaccine data on children ages 5-11 expected soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coronavirus infections have increased exponentially among children across the US in the last week. The fact that we could possibly be closer to vaccinating young children is good news to many. Pfizer says its vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child soon. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
erienewsnow.com

Administering the Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

After retiring from medicine a few years ago, Tim Ward still wanted to help others. "So it's a good way I can give back to the community by offering some of my services", explained Ward. Alongside Kathleen Kraut, a retired nurse, the two have volunteered at vaccine clinics for months,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Nevada Has Received So Far

It has now been 40 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 19, the U.S. has sent 466,561,785 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 142.1% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
NEVADA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health suspends hundreds of employees over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health released an update on Tuesday on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for employees. As of Sept. 21, 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members are compliant with Novant Health’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program. Employees are considered compliant if they have received the following: the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy