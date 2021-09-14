Late night hosts gawk at the decidedly not-sober way Trump and Rudy Giuliani commemorated 9/11

Over its long history, "The View" has had plenty of controversial moments. There was the infamous split-screen smackdown over the Iraq war between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, which led to O'Donnell quitting the show. Bill O'Reilly made Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar walk off the stage when he proclaimed that "Muslims killed us on 9/11." And in 2011, former President Donald Trump sat on the couch and peddled the idea that former President Barack Obama was not born in America, leading Goldberg to say, "Donald, I love you ... that's the biggest pile of dog mess I've heard in ages."

