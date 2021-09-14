CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late night hosts gawk at the decidedly not-sober way Trump and Rudy Giuliani commemorated 9/11

By Peter Weber
The Week
 8 days ago
"Saturday of course was the 20th anniversary of 9/11," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Biden appeared together at Ground Zero; George W. Bush spoke in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and one former president did color commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match that did not last an entire round. Was that Jimmy Carter? It was not Carter. We'll never know who it was."

nickiswift.com

The One Guest On The View That Whoopi Goldberg Couldn't Stand

Over its long history, "The View" has had plenty of controversial moments. There was the infamous split-screen smackdown over the Iraq war between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, which led to O'Donnell quitting the show. Bill O'Reilly made Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar walk off the stage when he proclaimed that "Muslims killed us on 9/11." And in 2011, former President Donald Trump sat on the couch and peddled the idea that former President Barack Obama was not born in America, leading Goldberg to say, "Donald, I love you ... that's the biggest pile of dog mess I've heard in ages."
Fox News

Reporters slam White House for shouting down border questions from the press pool

Reporters faced a bizarre scenario on Tuesday as White House aides shouted down their attempts to ask President Biden questions during an Oval Office meeting. Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House, where the two discussed an array of issues. Johnson took several questions, but when Biden was asked questions, White House aides promptly escorted reporters out of the Oval Office.
POTUS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Stephen Colbert?

A staple on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" for years along with Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert went on to play the right-wing commentator from "The Daily Show" on his own Comedy Central series "The...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Late night hosts wryly compare Fox News' pro-vaccine and mask-positive polls to its anti-vax punditry

Several polls, "including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden's vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular, so Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "A Fox News poll out this weekend found that voters support mask mandates and Biden's new vaccine requirements whether in businesses, indoor establishments, or schools," while the network's opinion hosts are on an entirely different page.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

'America is back'

The president will speak at the United Nations, questions remain in the Gabby Petito case and more news to start your Tuesday.
NFL
MSNBC

Calling Trump a 'cancer,' prominent Republican to walk away from Congress

Two words were so closely associated with Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzales that I started to think they were part of his name: "rising star." The Ohio congressman was a young former football star with an MBA from Stanford whose political career appeared to have limitless potential. That is, until January....
POTUS
MSNBC

Dan Quayle talked Mike Pence into rejecting Trump. What a story.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in real danger on Jan. 6. Crowds outside chanted for him to be hanged on the makeshift scaffolding they’d constructed outside the Capitol building. Security video later showed how close the mob had come to obstructing Pence and his family’s flight to safety. All because Pence had refused to do what his boss had asked. The former congressman from Indiana had earlier that day rejected President Donald Trump’s demands that he abdicate his duty as vice president and refuse to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over Trump.
POTUS
The Week

