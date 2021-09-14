Late night hosts gawk at the decidedly not-sober way Trump and Rudy Giuliani commemorated 9/11
"Saturday of course was the 20th anniversary of 9/11," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Biden appeared together at Ground Zero; George W. Bush spoke in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and one former president did color commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match that did not last an entire round. Was that Jimmy Carter? It was not Carter. We'll never know who it was."theweek.com
