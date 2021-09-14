CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of Norway’s Labor Party will start talks in an attempt to build a coalition after the center-left bloc beat the incumbent Conservatives and won Norway’s general election. The Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party grabbed 100 seats in the 169-seat assembly. The current government won 68 seats. The last seat is going to a northern Norway health-focused protest party. The outgoing assembly was 88-81 in favor of the center-right led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg. She was ousted after two four-year terms in the job. Her party also suffered a huge loss of nine seats.Monday’s result means that currently all five Nordic countries now have left-leaning governments.

