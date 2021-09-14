CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford County, PA

'Stand now or you will have no ground to stand on later'

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY TOWNSHIP – A local movement against COVID-19 vaccine mandates brought its largest crowd together around the stage just off of Gate Three in Alparon Park Sunday, where speakers called for an end to complacency when it comes to government control and individual rights as part of the Fight the Vaccination Mandates rally.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News On 6

Where Do COVID-19 Booster Shots Stand Now?

Right now, booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are only authorized and recommended for those with certain medical conditions that suppress the immune system. Those who qualify can get a dose 28 days after their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. "We are seeing breakthrough cases,” OU Health’s Chief...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Liberty, PA
City
Sayre, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Bradford County, PA
Society
City
Economy, PA
Bradford County, PA
Health
AFP

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million Covid vaccines

US President Joe Biden addressed a Covid-19 summit of world leaders Wednesday with a promise to donate a "historic" extra 500 million vaccines to countries struggling to overcome the pandemic. "America will become the arsenal for vaccines as we were the arsenal for democracy in World War II." The pledge from Biden at the summit, held virtually from the White House, brings the total US commitment of donated vaccines to 1.1 billion -- more than the rest of the world combined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Election Fraud#Lawsuits#Protest Riot#Gate Three#And Magazine#Medicare#Medicaid#Christian#Victory Church#American#Ephesians
Sedona Red Rock News

Vaccines stand ground against COVID Delta variant

Recent data from Yavapai County Community Health Services suggests that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at blocking infections and serious illness amid the current wave in Arizona, but the protection may be waning for the earliest recipients of the vaccines. Overall, in the last 28 days, unvaccinated residents made up 87.5%...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy