Australia predicts record farm production despite challenges

Australia vowed Thursday to keep mining coal for export and said global demand was rising, rejecting a study that warned nearly all its reserves must stay in the ground to address the climate crisis. Researchers warned in a study published in the journal Nature this week that 89 percent of global coal reserves -- and 95 percent of Australia's share -- must be left untouched. Such restraint, they said, would still only offer a 50 percent chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- the current global goal. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday Australia's energy exports were needed to power developing countries, and predicted technology would enable them to be burned "in a much more climate-friendly way" in the future.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO