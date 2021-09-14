CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

First joy for Christensen

Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the third round of the Ferrari Challenge season, Peter Christensen claimed a noteworthy win on one of the most challenging circuits. Read more: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/articles/first-joy-for-christensen.

www.motorsport.com

Motorsport.com

Kirchmayr and Christensen win again at Spa. Van Der Vorm Am champion.

Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) won again in Race-2 of the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge at Spa-Francorchamps. Read more: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/articles/kirchmayr-and-christensen-win-again-at-spa-van-der-vorm-am-champion.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Morbidelli "didn't think it was possible" to make Misano MotoGP start

Morbidelli has been out of action since June's Dutch TT after undergoing surgery on a left knee injury, and made his return at Misano last weekend – which also happened to be his debut with the factory Yamaha team as Maverick Vinales' replacement. The three-time MotoGP race winner qualified 16th...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

They are the most influential and highest-profile couple in the recent history of racing. But while Mercedes motorsport boss Toto and Venturi Racing team principal Susie are often in the headlines after speaking to the press individually during a race weekend, seldom do they sit down and give a joint interview.
MOTORSPORTS
STACK

How to Infuse Joy Into Sports

Parents sometimes get carried away. I know you want your kid to play well and be the best. There is nothing wrong with that, but improvement will happen on their time, not yours. Your reactions, obsessions, stress, and criticism can produce unwanted feelings in your child. And these feelings can push them away from enjoying their sport. However, your feedback is essential. Your job, as a parent, is to show your child how to have fun playing, whether winning or losing. Kids want to have fun, so let it be. Just make sure it is in a safe environment for them. When watching your child play, keep these things in mind.
SPORTS
Motorsport.com

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3

Turkington, who was drawn on reversed-grid pole position, got the jump on front-row partner Gordon Shedden off the line, and never looked back. Turkington’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport was carrying 27kg of success ballast compared to the 33kg of Shedden’s Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R. Once...
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Man says boy taking "PRACTICE SWINGS" in fairway was "INCONSIDERATE" and "RUDE"

Picture the scene. You've just finished a nice round with your son or daughter, and then a golfer who had been playing in front of you all round trudges over to complain about the practice swings your youngster had been taking more than 100 yards away on the fairway while they were up on the green.
GOLF
Motorsport.com

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed

O’Ward qualified sixth and finished fifth at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey but championship leader Alex Palou of Ganassi qualified fourth and finished second. The result left O’Ward trailing by 35 points heading into next Sunday’s season finale at Long Beach. Consequently, even were O’Ward to clinch all bonus...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

The sudden passing of Adrian Campos Suner in January at the age of 60 sent a ripple of grief from Formula 1, where the Spaniard started 17 races between 1987 and 1988, through the feeder series of FIA Formulas 2 and Formula 3 in which his eponymous team competes. A...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds

Colin Turkington took the spoils in the BTCC finale at Croft, as the Team BMW man claimed his 13th career win at the North Yorkshire venue. The four-time champion has often shied away from his ‘King of Croft’ tag over the years, but this proved to be a vital victory as the Northern Irishman kept his championship challenge on-track.
MOTORSPORTS
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Christensen appreciates Tuchel's 'super talented' praise

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is delighted with the praise from manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel heaped praise on Christensen after the draw at Liverpool, describing the 25-year-old as "very strong and super talented", and emphasising how he is "growing every week in confidence and personality". "It means I've done something right!"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Motorsport.com

Mir “angry” at MotoGP title loss as he is now a "better rider”

The reigning world champion finished Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano in sixth after being demoted a place for exceeding track limits on the final lap. But with Fabio Quartararo finishing second on his Yamaha, his advantage over third-placed Mir has extended to 67 points with four races to go – a bridge, the Suzuki rider admits now, is too far for him to defend his title.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal

The race winner has inked a fresh two-year contract extension with the Holden team, this latest deal set to take their relationship into the Gen3 era. Pye will spend at least one of this seasons partnered with Mark Winterbottom, who is currently in the first year of his latest two-year deal.
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

Kings Name Kayte Christensen-Hunter as TV Game Analyst

Kayte Christensen, Sacramento Kings, California, Women's National Basketball Association, Vivek Ranadivé, Mark Jones. Former WNBA Player and Longtime Studio Analyst to Provide Live-Game Coverage on NBC Sports California. The Sacramento Kings announced today that Kayte Christensen-Hunter has been named as the team’s new television game analyst. A former WNBA player,...
NBA
Motorsport.com

Goiania: Ricardo Maurício on claiming full points

Three-time Stock Car champion (2008, 2013, 2020,) Ricardo Maurício, made history in the outer ring of the Goiânia circuit. In addition to winning one of Saturday's races, he took pole and won both races this Sunday, becoming the first driver to reach the maximum score in the category's double round system, implemented in 2014. Furthermore, Ricardinho commented on the importance of winning Chevrolet's 500th race in the biggest category of South American motorsport.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

Having claimed pole position for the second time this season, Lawson led the field for a double-file rolling start in his AF Corse Ferrari, with Marco Wittmann positioned alongside him on the front row. Lawson didn't go on the power until moments before crossing the start line, with his clever...
MOTORSPORTS
pilot.com

Joy and All That Jazz

“I just love the communal aspect of a concert,” says Carrie Marshall, the international award-winning singer-songwriter who will be showcased at Weymouth Center’s next Come Sunday Jazz Brunch. “Music is meant to be shared. To find commonality with audiences through songs and lyrics is just so inspiring. That is my favorite part about performing. It brings such joy!”
MUSIC
Motorsport.com

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs

Almirola had battled back from an oil leak earlier in the race to put himself back into the discussion, only to fade in the closing laps. "Yeah, no, it was frustrating," said the Stewart-Haas Racing driver. "Disappointed to have it end like that just because we had battled so much adversity throughout the night, got into a position where we were running top 10, doing what we were needing to do.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks

Quartararo recovered from early battles with the Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller to close down eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia in the latter stages. Ultimately finishing second, Quartararo’s championship lead has been whittled down to 48 points with four races to go. He revealed he came close to crashing...
MOTORSPORTS

