Important Courtesy Rules to Follow When the Owensboro Greenbelt Is Really Busy

By Chadwick Benefield
 9 days ago
Sunday morning, I got up really early and decided to go biking on the Greenbelt. It was pretty cool outside, so I got my earbuds, set my phone to my favorite 80s station and knocked down about 25 miles to the sounds of Berlin, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Tina Turner, Van Halen and more. Not kidding. I got on the Greenbelt over at Shifley Park and rode all the way to Lake Forest on Hwy 54 and back. I love every single mile and minute of the ride. It was THE most relaxing thing I did last week.

