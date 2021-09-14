CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argo Blockchain launches Nasdaq share offer

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) has announced it has begun its Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) of American Depositary Shares (ADS). In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Argo said it is to sell 7.5 million ADS, with each ADS representing 10 ordinary shares, representing an aggregate of 75,000,000 ordinary shares.

