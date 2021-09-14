CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem’s Hunt Valve Acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense

By Josh Medore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ohio – Hunt Valve has been acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense, marking the second time in six years that the Salem company has changed hands. Hunt Valve engineers, manufactures and services valves for the defense, industrial and energy industries. Its products are meant for use in “severe duty” environments, such as on submarines and aircraft carriers. The company has sites in Salem and Montreal, Canada.

