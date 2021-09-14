CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GameCube at 20: remembering the invigorating boundaries of Nintendo's magic box

Eurogamer.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy first GameCube didn't work. When I picked it up from the store and brought it home, when I sorted out the wires and plugged it in and turned it on? It just sat there and did nothing. Actually, okay, it did one thing: it made a swift clicking noise, as if there was clockwork inside it and the clockwork was broken but still spinning and chugging anyway. This broken thing had personality; it was a stubborn box. I took it back and got a replacement and that one worked fine, but I still think of that first GameCube of mine, the clockwork GameCube that couldn't be a GameCube, but that still seemed to want to be something at least.

