Comment: Our guard up again, this time for so-called patiots
The plywood has returned. The fencing is coming back. Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., is hunkering down again. Twenty years ago, on the day after the Sept. 11 attacks, we shifted our daily alert level to red. The law enforcement officers who waved to neighborhood kids and patted our dogs began carrying huge weapons across their chests. We bought duct tape and plastic sheeting to protect against a chemical weapon attack. Every bit of powdered-sugar doughnut residue or spilled Splenda packet was treated like a hazmat scene.www.heraldnet.com
