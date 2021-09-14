CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment: Our guard up again, this time for so-called patiots

The plywood has returned. The fencing is coming back. Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., is hunkering down again. Twenty years ago, on the day after the Sept. 11 attacks, we shifted our daily alert level to red. The law enforcement officers who waved to neighborhood kids and patted our dogs began carrying huge weapons across their chests. We bought duct tape and plastic sheeting to protect against a chemical weapon attack. Every bit of powdered-sugar doughnut residue or spilled Splenda packet was treated like a hazmat scene.

NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
