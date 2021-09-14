As world marked 9/11, here’s what Taliban did in Kabul
As the US and the world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their white flag over the Afghan presidential palace signalling the official start of the work of the new government, a spokesperson said. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, hoisted the banner in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the group cultural commission.americanmilitarynews.com
