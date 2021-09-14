CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As world marked 9/11, here’s what Taliban did in Kabul

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the US and the world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their white flag over the Afghan presidential palace signalling the official start of the work of the new government, a spokesperson said. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, hoisted the banner in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the group cultural commission.

stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
thedallasnews.net

US destroyed equipment worth of '100s of millions': Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 7 (ANI): The Taliban claimed that before leaving Afghanistan, the US personnel destroyed weapons worth 100s of millions in Kabul, reported local media. On Monday, the Taliban allowed reporters inside the former operational centre of the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) in Kabul and said that the US...
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
