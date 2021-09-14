Comment: Why Justice Barrett is blind to her own partisanship

If Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were consistent, it’s likely that Amy Coney Barrett wouldn’t be a Supreme Court justice at all. If, for example, McConnell were consistent in his opposition to confirming justices shortly before presidential elections, the argument he made when blocking Barack Obama’s 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland, he would not have agreed to the even-later confirmation of Barrett only weeks before the 2020 election. If he were consistent in being comfortable with such nominations, then Garland would probably have joined the bench, meaning Donald Trump would have had only two seats to fill; giving them, perhaps, to Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, his first two picks.