Comment: Ending vicious circle of terror, fear and hate
Nobody mistakes me for a terrorist anymore. Those days when the Transportation Security Administration agents searched my bag twice at the checkpoint and once at the gate, and regularly pulled me — at random, they said — out of line to be wanded and frisked, when strangers eyed me with suspicion anywhere I lingered too long, seem mostly to have passed. Too middle-aged now, too often accompanied by my spouse and kid, even when I grow a beard, I don’t attract the same attention.www.heraldnet.com
Comments / 0