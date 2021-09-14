CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: An inhumane state policy on people with disabilities

By Times Union Editorial Board
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of ways New York can save money. One of the worst ways to do it would be on the backs of people with disabilities. But for years, New York has been shortchanging programs for people with disabilities. While it took a progressive step in raising the minimum wage, for example, it failed to give nonprofit agencies the extra money they needed to pay the higher wages for home health aides who care for people with disabilities.

